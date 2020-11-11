Global  
 

'Bachelorette' Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Gets COVID News, Crashes Car

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
One of the new guys looking for love with Tayshia Adams on "The Bachelorette" just had an incredibly bad day ... starting with his coronavirus test results. Peter Giannikopoulos says he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after feeling pretty…
Tayshia Adams American television personality

'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia's takeover comes with a few twists – including more men

 My fellow Americans: We have a new "Bachelorette." It's probably not as pivotal to history as a new president, though some may argue otherwise.
USATODAY.com

