‘Emily In Paris’ Fans, Rejoice! Netflix’s Hit Show Renewed For Season 2
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Bonjour, indeed! Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, November 11. The news came in the form of a letter from Emily Cooper’s boss, Sylvie Grateau. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an Read More
Bonjour, indeed! Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, November 11. The news came in the form of a letter from Emily Cooper’s boss, Sylvie Grateau. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources