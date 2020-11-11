Global  
 

‘Emily In Paris’ Fans, Rejoice! Netflix’s Hit Show Renewed For Season 2

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Bonjour, indeed! Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, November 11.  The news came in the form of a letter from Emily Cooper’s boss, Sylvie Grateau. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an Read More
