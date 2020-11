You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Queen Elizabeth II reunited with Royal family for socially distanced Remembrance Sunday



Queen Elizabeth II and her family made their first joint public appearance in eight months on Sunday (08.11.20) for a Remembrance Sunday service. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony



The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:59 Published 3 days ago Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday



The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 3 days ago