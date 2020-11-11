Babies On The Brain… Already? Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Ready To Be Parents

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

While there’s no bun in the oven just yet, Clare Crawley is sure ready to start cooking with fiancé Dale Moss. After a speedy engagement and meeting each other’s families, Crawley and Moss now have their eyes set on welcoming a child. “Babies are definitely on the agenda!” the 39-year-old told PEOPLE. “Everything since the Read More