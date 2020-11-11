Ticketmaster to Require COVID-19 Vaccination, Test When Concerts Resume Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Figuring out what to wear to a concert will take a backseat to your COVID-19 status when tours resume in 2021 -- Ticketmaster's laying down new regulations before you can get in your seat. The ticket sales company is reportedly in the early stages… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ticketmaster

