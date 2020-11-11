Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed in Dallas
Rapper Mo3 is dead after being gunned down on a Texas interstate ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Mo3 was shot just before noon Wednesday on I-35 in Dallas and was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dallas City in Texas, United States
Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for DemocratsBeth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com
Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl now dating after joining same quarantine group chat"Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy, 71, has revealed he's dating "Happy Days" alum Linda Purl, 65 — a romance that started over text during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Plastic Surgery Is On The Rise Amid COVID
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Texas State of the United States of America
Covid-19 coronavirus: Texas tops one million cases as surge engulfs the USTexas became the first American state with more than one million confirmed Covid-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as a surge of coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
Texas hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 as state reaches 1 million confirmed casesTexas has become the first state to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, and hospitals in the state are struggling to handle the surge in cases. El..
CBS News
Ken Paxton Fought Trump’s Legal Wars From Texas. Now He’s in Trouble.The Texas attorney general, who fought against the Affordable Care Act and mail-in voting, has been accused of wrongdoing by his own aides amid calls for his..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus cases surge in El Paso, Texas and across MidwestCBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian is in El Paso, Texas, where coronavirus cases are 10 times higher than they were in September, forcing hospitals to set up..
CBS News
Interstate 35 Interstate from Texas to Minnesota
FBI investigating after Biden bus surrounded by Trump supportersA Biden campaign official said the incident occurred Friday on I-35 between Austin and San Antonio.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources