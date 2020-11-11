Global  
 

Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed in Dallas

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Rapper Mo3 is dead after being gunned down on a Texas interstate ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Mo3 was shot just before noon Wednesday on I-35 in Dallas and was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.…
