Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker Over Zoom Exposure Incident

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin just got canned by The New Yorker -- the magazine where he's written for nearly 3 decades -- over his faux pas of a Zoom call. An internal memo from Conde Nast chief Stan Duncan was sent to staffers this…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeffrey Toobin Jeffrey Toobin American lawyer and author


The New Yorker The New Yorker American weekly magazine

Steve Martin and Harry Bliss on the concise joy of cartoons

 The multi-talented comic can now claim "cartoonist" for his resume, collaborating with New Yorker illustrator Harry Bliss on a collection of humorous one-panel..
CBS News

Independent booksellers write a new chapter during COVID-19

 The Strand Book Store is a New York institution, with four floors of books, and 93 years of tradition. But while it survived a Great Depression, World War II,..
CBS News

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Zoom has settled with the FTC over ‘deceptive’ security practices

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with videoconferencing platform Zoom over “misleading..
The Verge

Stay-at-home stocks hammered on positive vaccine news

 Pfizer results prompt investors to sell companies like Zoom, Peloton and Netflix that had profited from pandemic lockdowns.
CBS News
Katy Perry and 2 Chainz among stars who took part in Kim Kardashian's pandemic Zoom call with Dr. Fauci [Video]

Katy Perry and 2 Chainz among stars who took part in Kim Kardashian's pandemic Zoom call with Dr. Fauci

Katy Perry and 2 Chainz were among the musicians who took part in a private Zoom call with Dr. Anthony Fauci back in April to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Condé Nast American mass media company headquartered in New York City


Related videos from verified sources

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published
Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal [Video]

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Rose McGowan slams Jeffrey Toobin defenders amid '#MeToobin' scandal

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:52Published
CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat [Video]

CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine. During a Zoom chat with the New York editorial staff Toobin was caught on camera masturbating. Colleagues say Toobin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple heralds new Mac era with in-house M1 chip

 Ushering in a new era of Mac computers, Apple on Tuesday announced that the new MacBook Pro laptop, MacBook Air and Mac Mini will house its own Silicon chip...
Mid-Day Also reported by •9to5Mac

BMW iX is brand's new 500bhp electric flagship

 Munich's first bespoke full EV since 2013 will rival the Audi E-tron with 373-mile range BMW’s bold new electric iX SUV, revealed today in near-production...
Autocar

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

 Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini...
MacRumours.com