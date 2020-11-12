CMA Awards 2020: Kelsea Ballerini Goes Rosy as Reba McEntire Literally Dazzles on Red Carpet
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Also gracing the red carpet at the annual award-giving event, Maren Morris opts for an all-black look as she arrives in a black corset which she pairs with a long black robe.
