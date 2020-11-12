Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kodak Black Dishing Out 1,000 Turkeys to Florida Families for Thanksgiving

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Kodak Black's not letting imprisonment stop him from putting food on the table for thousands of folks in Florida this Thanksgiving. The rapper dropped $15k to provide more than 1,000 frozen turkeys for families in Pompano Beach ... according to his…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kodak Black Kodak Black American rapper from Florida


Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Late season tropical storm Eta hits Florida again

 Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Eta expected to hit Florida, making its 4th landfall

 Tropical Storm Eta hasn't let up yet as it's on the path to hit Florida, brining along torrential rain and hazardous storm surge. Tornado warnings were also in..
CBS News

Florida braces for dangerous flooding as Eta barrels toward coast

 Florida is awaiting a second run in with Tropical Storm Eta. It has already dumped nearly 2 feet of rain in South Florida. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie..
CBS News

Salt Life founder claims he killed 18yo Lora Grace Duncan by accident

 A 54-year-old businessman in the United States has admitted to accidentally shooting his teen girlfriend during a "play" gun fight.The body of 18-year-old Lora..
New Zealand Herald

Pompano Beach, Florida Pompano Beach, Florida City in Florida

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Families In Need Get Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving From Food Bank Of The Hudson Valley [Video]

Families In Need Get Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving From Food Bank Of The Hudson Valley

Due to the COVID pandemic, putting food on the table for a Thanksgiving feast is going to be a tall task for many families. That's why hundreds of turkeys are being donated Thursday in Orange County...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published