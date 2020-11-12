Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC's Paul Felder Says He's Taking Fight on 5 Days' Notice Cause He's Got Huge Balls

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Everyone wants to know why UFC star Paul Felder is volunteering to fight a killer like Rafael dos Anjos on just 5 days' notice. Well, Paul just gave us the answer -- and it's about as gangster as it gets. "This is the crazy stuff that will either…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Paul Felder Leaves the Broadcast Booth for The Octagon on Short Notice

Paul Felder Leaves the Broadcast Booth for The Octagon on Short Notice 03:40

 Previewing UFC Fight Night 182

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Felder Paul Felder American mixed martial arts fighter


Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs [Video]

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs

A study conducted by an international team of researchers with FAPESP's support shows that infection by chikungunya virus can produce even more severe manifestations than the typical symptoms of the disease, such as acute fever, headache, rash, and intense joint and muscle pain. The analysis was performed by 38 researchers affiliated with the Federal University of Ceara (UFC), the University of Sao Paulo (USP), and the Ministry of Health in Brazil, and with Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Their main discovery was that chikungunya can infect the central nervous system and impair cognitive and motor functions. The study was conducted under the auspices of the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics, and Epidemiology (CADDE). It also derived from Souza's postdoctoral research, part of which he pursued at Oxford University in the UK with FAPESP's support via a Research Internship Abroad.Researchers affiliated with several different institutions collaborated on the project, which was also supported by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirementfrom the sport in an emotional post-fight interview in the octagon at ‘FightIsland’. “Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years.Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you,” said the unbeaten star.“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without myfather. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for threedays. “She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my lastfight – and I have given her my word."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Rafael dos Anjos Brazilian MMA fighter


Related news from verified sources

Paul Felder stepping in to face Rafael dos Anjos on short notice in UFC Fight Night lightweight main event

 Felder will be fighting on just five days' notice against a former world champion
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Felder stepping up on 5 days' notice is so 2020

 Both Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos are earning recognition for taking on a short-notice bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.
ESPN

Watch Paul Felder start brutal weight cut after accepting Rafael dos Anjos fight on FIVE DAYS’ notice to save UFC Fight Night card

 Paul Felder has started his brutal weight cut to face Rafael dos Anjos after accepting the fight on FIVE DAYS notice. The ‘Irish Dragon’ was meant to be in...
talkSPORT