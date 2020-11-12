Global  
 

Melania Trump Plans to Decorate White House for Christmas One Last Time

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020
Talk about awkward situations ... Melania Trump's preparing to spread Christmas cheer at the White House while a ticked off President Trump appears to be in full Grinch mode. Good luck! A rep for the First Lady tells TMZ ... Melania is, indeed,…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump returns to White House from golf course

Trump returns to White House from golf course 00:22

 U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after a round of golf on Sunday (November 8), as he and his allies made one thing clear; he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

