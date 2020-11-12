Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany Bizarrely Ducks Question About Biden Transition

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Well here's a new one -- Kayleigh McEnany punted a question about President-elect Joe Biden getting access to intelligent briefings, saying it's a question for The White House ... even though that's literally HER job!!! The WH Press Secretary's…
Video Credit: Wochit Business
News video: Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies 00:38

 Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud. Even so,...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden presses ahead with White House transition as Trump refuses to concede

 President-elect Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the White House transition process despite facing hurdles from President Trump. Mr. Biden has already formed a..
CBS News

11/12: CBSN AM

 Ron Klain tapped to serve as Biden's Chief of Staff; Texas hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
CBS News

Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victory

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News

President-elect Biden names Ron Klain as chief of staff

 President-elect Joe Biden has appointed longtime aide Ron Klain as his chief of staff. The Biden-Harris team is pushing forward with their transition plans as..
CBS News

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary

Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany alleges voter fraud in Fox News interview

 Just days after she was cut off by the network mid-press conference, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of legal documents..
New Zealand Herald

'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel

 White House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence Fox News has cut away from a briefing held..
WorldNews
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minute

 Fox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing..
New Zealand Herald

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Credit: HuffPost NOW News

Biden Announces Long-time Aide Ron Klain As White House Chief Of Staff

 President-elect Joe Biden has named his long-time aide Ron Klain to be his incoming White House chief of staff and Assistant to the President. Klain, who is one...
RTTNews Also reported by •The Age

Ready to write the next chapter in US history: Kamala Harris

 Vice President-elect *Kamala Harris* has said that she and President-elect *Joe Biden* are ready to write the "next chapter" in American history and from day one...
Mid-Day Also reported by •PinkNewsBusiness Insider