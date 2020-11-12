Kayleigh McEnany Bizarrely Ducks Question About Biden Transition

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight



[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

