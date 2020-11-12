Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Slams Her Remembrance Day Photo, Drags Archie Into Things
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, criticized Meghan Markle for releasing photos from her and Prince Harry‘s private Remembrance Day tribute. While speaking with Dan Wootton on the U.K.’s talkRadio, Samantha called her sister’s tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, an “exploitative photo opportunity.” The Read More
Seven in 10 Americans said quarantine has made them more nostalgic than they've ever been before, according to a new study.The survey of 2,000 Americans found the average respondent has rewatched 30 TV..