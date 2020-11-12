Global  
 

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Slams Her Remembrance Day Photo, Drags Archie Into Things

OK! Magazine Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, criticized Meghan Markle for releasing photos from her and Prince Harry‘s private Remembrance Day tribute. While speaking with Dan Wootton on the U.K.’s talkRadio, Samantha called her sister’s tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, an “exploitative photo opportunity.” The Read More
