Bollywood Star Asif Basra Found Dead in Suspected Suicide

AceShowbiz Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The 'Kai Po Che' actor has allegedly died by hanging at the age of 53 in a private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh amid his battle with depression.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala 01:28

 Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in investigating the matter. The 53-year old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We...

All you need to know about Asif Basra

 Actor Asif Basra, who had established himself in Bollywood as well as in television circuit, has reportedly died by suicide. According to reports, the actor was...
