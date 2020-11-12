Phil Collins Says Ex Lied About His Hygiene to Try to Extort Him
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Phil Collins says his ex's accusation about him reeking like hell is a blatant lie, and a cheap attempt to smear his name to get millions out of him. The famed hitmaker filed legal docs calling Orianne Cevey a liar after she claimed Phil became a…
Phil Collins says his ex's accusation about him reeking like hell is a blatant lie, and a cheap attempt to smear his name to get millions out of him. The famed hitmaker filed legal docs calling Orianne Cevey a liar after she claimed Phil became a…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Phil Collins English recording artist, musician, songwriter, actor
Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published