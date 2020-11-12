Global  
 

Phil Collins Says Ex Lied About His Hygiene to Try to Extort Him

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020
Phil Collins says his ex's accusation about him reeking like hell is a blatant lie, and a cheap attempt to smear his name to get millions out of him. The famed hitmaker filed legal docs calling Orianne Cevey a liar after she claimed Phil became a…
News video: Phil Collins' ex-wife claims he was impotent and didn't brush his teeth for over a year

Phil Collins' ex-wife claims he was impotent and didn't brush his teeth for over a year 02:21

 Phil Collins' ex-wife has claimed he was impotent and didn't wash or brush his teeth for over a year.

