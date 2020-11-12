Another One! Corey Lewandowski Is The Latest Trump Adviser To Contract COVID-19
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () President Donald Trump‘s campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski is the latest in the former reality star’s circle of allies who has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the news that he’d received his test results on Wednesday, November 11, to various news outlets. According to his various confirmations, Lewandowski is doing OK — he says he Read More
Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports that Lewandowski has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. Currently, he is part of a legal effort to overturn election results in several key battleground...
US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published