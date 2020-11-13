Global  
 

Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng As First Female GM In Major Sports History

TMZ.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Miami Marlins have just made a groundbreaking hire -- with the team welcoming baseball exec Kim Ng as the first female general manager in major pro sports history. The hire makes Ng the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among all 30…
News video: Michigan man moved to tears as the US elects first female vice-president

Michigan man moved to tears as the US elects first female vice-president 00:36

 This is the moment a US man was moved to tears after Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman of colour to be elected vice-president.

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Cash, Miami Marlins' Don Mattingly named AL, NL managers of the year

 Kevin Cash guided the Rays to the AL's best record and the World Series. Don Mattingly turned a 105-loss Marlins team into a playoff participant.
USATODAY.com

