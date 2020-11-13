Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng As First Female GM In Major Sports History
The Miami Marlins have just made a groundbreaking hire -- with the team welcoming baseball exec Kim Ng as the first female general manager in major pro sports history. The hire makes Ng the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among all 30…
Kim Ng American baseball executive
Miami Marlins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Miami, Florida, United States
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Cash, Miami Marlins' Don Mattingly named AL, NL managers of the yearKevin Cash guided the Rays to the AL's best record and the World Series. Don Mattingly turned a 105-loss Marlins team into a playoff participant.
