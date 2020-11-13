Harry Styles is "early for everything" in Vogue cover profile
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
There’s a lot I like about Harry Styles but I’ve just learned something new – and it might be my favourite Harry Styles quality: he’s “early for everything”. This detail comes out of his new Vogue cover story when he shows up for the photo shoot not just on time…but EARLY. And I know, I know, I kno...
There’s a lot I like about Harry Styles but I’ve just learned something new – and it might be my favourite Harry Styles quality: he’s “early for everything”. This detail comes out of his new Vogue cover story when he shows up for the photo shoot not just on time…but EARLY. And I know, I know, I kno...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources