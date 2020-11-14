Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split, End 7-Year Engagement

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are no longer an item ... the couple's reportedly called it quits after a lengthy engagement, during which they started a family. The actors secretly ended things at the beginning of this year, though they've been…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde American actress and filmmaker (born 1984)

Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR News [Video]

Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test has shut down production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:11Published
Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project [Video]

Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project

It was reported last month that the director and actress had been tapped to helm a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Jason Sudeikis Jason Sudeikis American actor and comedian


Related news from verified sources

Jason Sudekis & Olivia Wilde Split Up & End Their Engagement After Almost 10 Years Together

 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis have sadly split up. The longtime couple have decided to end their engagement and romantic relationship at this time, People is...
Just Jared