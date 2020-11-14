Global  
 

Donald Trump Speech Would Easily Fetch $1 Million After Presidency

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
Donald Trump's got a new way to pay off his massive debt after leaving the Oval Office ... there are huge sums to be made for speaking engagements. The 45th President of the United States would easily command upwards of $1 million to speak in front…
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: What can President Trump still do before the end of this term?

What can President Trump still do before the end of this term? 01:46

 The election may be over but the term of President Trump is not. So what can President Trump do between now and January 20, 2021?

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump ain't gonna concede ... that's pretty obvious. He'll probably run again in 2024, and that would be an interesting race, right? So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com
Donald Trump says 'time will tell' who will be next president but still won't concede defeat [Video]

Donald Trump says 'time will tell' who will be next president but still won't concede defeat

In ruling out a national coronavirus lockdown under his tenure, the US President appeared to acknowledge that the decision might not be his much longer.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

US election: Six word insult that saw Trump lose vital state of Arizona

 Of the five states that flipped from Republican to Democrat in the presidential election, Arizona was the one that was met with most astonishment by Donald..
New Zealand Herald

U.S. bans investments in Chinese military-linked firms

 President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order barring Americans from investing in a group of companies the White House says supports China's military...
CBS News

Oval Office Oval Office Office of the President of the U.S. in the White House

Joe Biden will walk into the Oval Office facing a litany of weighty issues. Here's what they are.

 Joe Biden's path to the White House was difficult. When he takes office, he faces challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil.
USATODAY.com

Presidential candidates’ paths to victory hinge on key states that remain too close to call

 Several states remain too close to call as ballots are counted nationwide in the 2020 presidential election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major..
CBS News
Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy [Video]

Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy

Joe Biden was not yet 30 when he won an election to become a US Senator - but his victory was immediately marred by tragedy when his wife and one of his children were killed in a car crash. Euronews plots his course to within touching distance of the Oval Office. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:25Published

