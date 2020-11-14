Global  
 

Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the demonstrators in downtown Washington D.C. in his motorcade, as the crowd began to grow. The…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results

Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results 02:09

 Skyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020)

Biden Asked Republicans to Give Him a Chance. They’re Not Interested.

 Joe Biden promised not only to win, but to “restore the soul of the nation.” But the deep divisions that animated President Trump’s tenure show no signs of..
NYTimes.com
Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend at a Trump campaign news conference held at 'The Four Seasons.' The trouble is, it wasn't at the 5-star hotel. Instead, it was at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Million MAGA March: Protesters gather for pro-Trump rallies

 Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys say they will attend the Washington DC rallies.
BBC News

Biden wins in Georgia, Trump takes North Carolina, CBS News projects

 CBS News projects President-elect Joe Biden will carry the state of Georgia, matching President Trump’s 2016 Electoral College win. Mr. Trump is projected to..
CBS News

Trump supporters rally, coronavirus pandemic, Masters: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump supporters plan D.C. rallies amid speculation extremists may attend, NASA and SpaceX historic launch and more things to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Trump supporters plan rallies in Washington DC, experts warn extremists may attend

 It's unclear how many people will go to rallies in support of President Trump in Washington, D.C., but experts warn right-wing extremists may attend.
USATODAY.com

Virus sidelines at least 130 in Secret Service

 WASHINGTON — More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or..
WorldNews
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232: US media

 President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White House, against 232 for Donald Trump, US media..
WorldNews

Doug Emhoff: The first 'second dude' in the White House

 By way of Kamala Harris's historic candidacy her husband will also be breaking barriers.
BBC News

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him [Video]

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump had a slip of the tongue during a White House press briefing and almost acknowledged Biden's election victory

 In his first public remarks since losing the election, Trump appeared to acknowledge that his time in the White House is coming to an end.
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy

Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232: US media

Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232: US media President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White House, against 232 for Donald Trump, US media...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.com

U.S. bans investments in Chinese military-linked firms

 President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order barring Americans from investing in a group of companies the White House says supports China's military....
CBS News