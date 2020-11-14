Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results
Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the demonstrators in downtown Washington D.C. in his motorcade, as the crowd began to grow. The…
