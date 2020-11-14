Boosie Badazz Shot in the Leg in Dallas in Wake of Mo3 Killing
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Boosie Badazz has a bullet hole in his leg after coming under gunfire during a trip to Dallas ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Boosie was shot at in Dallas Saturday, after rolling through town in what we're told was a…
Boosie Badazz
Dallas City in Texas, United States
