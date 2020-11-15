Rick Moranis Sucker Punch Suspect Arrested, Felony Assault Charge
Sunday, 15 November 2020
The guy who allegedly sucker punched Rick Moranis is now in police custody -- and his criminal charge is being pushed into a serious category because of Rick's age. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... NYPD officers arrested 35-year-old Marquis…
