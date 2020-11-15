Global  
 

Rick Moranis Sucker Punch Suspect Arrested, Felony Assault Charge

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The guy who allegedly sucker punched Rick Moranis is now in police custody -- and his criminal charge is being pushed into a serious category because of Rick's age. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... NYPD officers arrested 35-year-old Marquis…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rick Moranis Attack: Man Accused Of Punching 67-Year-Old Actor In Custody

Rick Moranis Attack: Man Accused Of Punching 67-Year-Old Actor In Custody 00:28

 The suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October has been arrested.

