Steelers' Eric Ebron Cops Custom Diamond Chains to Honor His 2 Sons
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is representin' his sons in an iced out kinda way ... with 2 brand new diamond chains with their names on it! The 27-year-old is a proud father of 2 boys -- 3-year-old Oliver and 1-year-old Aiden -- and…
Eric Ebron American football tight end
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
