People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Blames COVID-19 Pandemic for Whirlwind Engagement
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Serving as the host at the 46th annual event, the 'OK Not to Be OK' songstress pokes fun at her short-lived betrothal to Max Ehrich while kicking off the show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
