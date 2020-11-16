Global  
 

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Blames COVID-19 Pandemic for Whirlwind Engagement

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Serving as the host at the 46th annual event, the 'OK Not to Be OK' songstress pokes fun at her short-lived betrothal to Max Ehrich while kicking off the show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
