Cops Shut Down Massive Illegal Fight Club In New York, 'Rumble In the Bronx'

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
This was no figment of Ed Norton's imagination ... cops shut down a REAL illegal fight club in New York over the weekend -- allegedly turning up guns, drugs and more. The New York City Sheriff's Dept. raided a commercial warehouse on Coster Street…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYPD Breaks Up Illegal 'Fight Club' In Bronx

NYPD Breaks Up Illegal 'Fight Club' In Bronx 00:30

 Police have broken up another illegal mass gathering in New York City. The "Rumble in the Bronx" event was halted on Saturday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

