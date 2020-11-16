Global  
 

Sinbad's Recovering from a Stroke

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Sinbad's recovering from a recent stroke ... according to his family. The veteran comedian's family said ... "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon." The…
Comedian Sinbad recovering from stroke, his family says

 The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in sitcoms.
