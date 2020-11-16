Sinbad's Recovering from a Stroke
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Sinbad's recovering from a recent stroke ... according to his family. The veteran comedian's family said ... "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon." The…
