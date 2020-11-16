Global  
 

Logan Paul on Floyd Mayweather, I'd Whoop His Ass in a Street Fight!

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
"If I caught Floyd with one punch -- one punch -- I would snap this f**ker in half." That's Logan Paul GOING OFF about how he would wreck Floyd Mayweather if they ever got into a "real" fight ... while insisting he's still down to fight the…
