Logan Paul on Floyd Mayweather, I'd Whoop His Ass in a Street Fight!
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
"If I caught Floyd with one punch -- one punch -- I would snap this f**ker in half." That's Logan Paul GOING OFF about how he would wreck Floyd Mayweather if they ever got into a "real" fight ... while insisting he's still down to fight the…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter
Logan Paul American entertainer, actor, and boxer
Street fighting