Chris Evans Cuddles Up With Olympian Aly Raisman's Dog After Puppy Playdate

Radar Online Monday, 16 November 2020
Dog dad! Chris Evans cuddled up to Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman’s dog, Mylo, on Sunday, November 15, during the pair’s puppy playdate in their native Massachusetts. Documented via Instagram Stories, the former Captain America star, 39, sported his iconic Knives Out sweater while holding the pup. Raisman, 26, called out to Mylo while Evans was holding him. Read More
