Antonio Brown Accused of Smashing Security Camera, Dodges Criminal Charges
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Antonio Brown was named in a police report in Oct. -- after allegedly going berserk at a guard gate stand at his swanky Miami community back in October, smashing a security camera in the process. It all went down on Oct. 15 at the fancy Hollywood…
