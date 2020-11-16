Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is Adam Thielen?" ... 'cause the Minnesota Vikings star decided to pay homage to the late…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adam Thielen Adam Thielen American football wide receiver


Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

LeVar Burton is 'flattered' by petition to be 'Jeopardy!' host, pays tribute to Alex Trebek's family

 An online petition asking "Jeopardy!" to consider LeVar Burton as the next host of the game show has caught the attention of Burton.
USATODAY.com

New book goes behind the scenes of "Jeopardy!"

 Claire McNear was lucky enough to spend one-on-one time with Alex Trebek before his passing. Her book, "Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History..
CBS News
Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death [Video]

Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death

Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings to bar fans from stadium, citing COVID-19

 Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said Wednesday that the team will close the remaining home games to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBS News