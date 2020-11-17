Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trippie Redd Drops $11,111.11 for Custom Robe by Chef Henny

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Trippie Redd's so deep in the lap of luxury right now ... he could be chilling at this very moment in a robe that costs more than some engagement rings. TR got his hands on a Chef Henny designed robe that cost a very singular price tag ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Trippie Redd Trippie Redd American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Ohio

You Might Like