Trippie Redd Drops $11,111.11 for Custom Robe by Chef Henny
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Trippie Redd's so deep in the lap of luxury right now ... he could be chilling at this very moment in a robe that costs more than some engagement rings. TR got his hands on a Chef Henny designed robe that cost a very singular price tag ...…
Trippie Redd American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Ohio
