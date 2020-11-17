Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if convicted. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a…
Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana
