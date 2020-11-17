Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years



Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like