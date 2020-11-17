Al Roker Talks ‘Today’ Show Return Following Prostate Cancer Surgery: ‘I Feel Good’
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () He’s back! Al Roker revealed when he will be back on the Today show on Tuesday, November 17 — five days after the weatherman underwent prostate cancer surgery. “It was this great relief,” the 66-year-old said. “For a first start, this is terrific news. I’m going to be up for — and a lot of Read More
PALO ALTO - Connected TV is booming, offering advertisers powers like household targeting, geo-targeting frequency-capping. But, where automated systems book the ads, there is also a risk of creative..