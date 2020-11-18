Global  
 

Dating App Nightmare! Atlanta Woman Says Guy From Hinge Tried To Beat Her To Death

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
An Atlanta-area woman is pleading with other women to exercise caution when using dating apps after a recent Hinge date resulted in a shockingly violent assault that had her fearing for her life. Brittany Correri says she tried out her very first online date with a man named “Ben,” whom she met on the popular Read More
