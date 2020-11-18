*Dress*ed To Impress! 7 Men Who Defy Gender Norms: Harry Styles, Dan Levy & More
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Who said wearing dresses isn’t masculine? Well, actually… In recent days, conservative author Candace Owens slammed singer Harry Styles for donning a dress on the cover of Vogue, sparking outrage across the Internet. However, icons like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Prince have been challenging gender norms in fashion for years — and looked damn good Read More
Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion. The photos drew..