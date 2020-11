Marvel issuing Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices, a special edition anthology written and illustrated by Indigenous artists Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s National Native American Heritage Month in the US, and to honor Native America, Marvel is fixing its face by issuing a special edition anthology written and illustrated by Indigenous artists, giving (a few of) their Native characters an Indigenous update. The book is called Marvel Voices: Indig... 👓 View full article

