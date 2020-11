Oops! News Site Prematurely Publishes Queen Elizabeth & Clint Eastwood Obits Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Awkward! A French news site accidentally published the obituaries of some of the world’s most iconic celebrities and leaders — while they were still alive. Radio France Internationale posted about the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Clint Eastwood, Brigitte Bardot and dozens of other notable names. Several hours after the obituaries ran on Monday, the Read More 👓 View full article

