Josh Groban Credits Robert Downey Jr.'s Drug Problems for His Big Break on 'Ally McBeal'

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The 'Believe' hitmaker recalls that he was initially hired to perform at a wedding on the 2001 season finale of the hit TV series after show creator David E. Kelley heard him sing at a charity event.
