Ne-Yo Tapped For National Anthem At Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
More celebrity firepower is being added for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight -- with Ne-Yo being tapped to perform the National Anthem before the main event, TMZ Sports has learned. We told you at the beginning ... the people behind the event…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson returns to the ring 00:18

 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

