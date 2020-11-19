Ne-Yo Tapped For National Anthem At Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
More celebrity firepower is being added for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight -- with Ne-Yo being tapped to perform the National Anthem before the main event, TMZ Sports has learned. We told you at the beginning ... the people behind the event…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Tyson American boxer
Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor
Ne-Yo American singer, songwriter, and record producer
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
