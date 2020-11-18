‘Bachelor’ Franchise Is Working With ‘A Diversity Consultant,’ Says Rachel Lindsay Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Baby steps! Rachel Lindsay revealed what the Bachelor franchise is doing to make sure that there is diversity and inclusion on set going forward, adding that having Tasyhia Adams as the new leading lady is a game-changer. “They could have chosen a number of women, and they decided to bring Tayshia. To me, that’s a Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

