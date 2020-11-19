Global  
 

Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet on How Many Workers Would Get COVID

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 November 2020
A Tyson Foods plant in Iowa had no regard for coronavirus safety, and managers even wagered on how many employees would get the virus ... according to a lawsuit filed by a deceased worker's son. Oscar Fernandez is suing the food giant and several…
