Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet on How Many Workers Would Get COVID
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A Tyson Foods plant in Iowa had no regard for coronavirus safety, and managers even wagered on how many employees would get the virus ... according to a lawsuit filed by a deceased worker's son. Oscar Fernandez is suing the food giant and several…
