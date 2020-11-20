Global  
 

Hola! Drake Bell Changes His Name To Drake Campana & Seemingly Moves To Mexico

OK! Magazine Friday, 20 November 2020
In another odd and unexpected moment of 2020, Drake Bell appears to have changed his name to Drake Campana and moved to Mexico. The 34-year-old is apparently more popular in Mexico than in the U.S., so he decided to appeal to that demographic and take on a new alias. He has also been releasing music Read More
