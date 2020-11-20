Hola! Drake Bell Changes His Name To Drake Campana & Seemingly Moves To Mexico
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
In another odd and unexpected moment of 2020, Drake Bell appears to have changed his name to Drake Campana and moved to Mexico. The 34-year-old is apparently more popular in Mexico than in the U.S., so he decided to appeal to that demographic and take on a new alias. He has also been releasing music Read More
