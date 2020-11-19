Global  
 

Why Did Artem Chigvintsev Make An Apology Video For Ex Carrie Ann Inaba?

OK! Magazine Thursday, 19 November 2020
Dancing with… drama! Nikki Bella revealed she had a stern conversation with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev after he brought his past into the ballroom when his ex-girlfriend, Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, gave him and his partner a low score. Inaba seemed tougher on Chigvintsev, 38, and Kaitlyn Bristowe after a particular performance, and the Read More
 Nikki Bella, who is engaged to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, recently sided with Carrie Ann Inaba over her fiancé in a debate over whether the judge was scoring Chigvintsev and his partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, too harshly.

