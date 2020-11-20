Barack Obama Talks Book Sales Bragging Rights, Jabs Trump on 'Kimmel'
Barack Obama's new memoir is flying off the shelves -- even more than Michelle's record-setting book in 2018 -- but he says he's not rubbing it in ... and she's fine with his success for her own reasons. This came after the former President burned…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jimmy Kimmel American talk show host and comedian
People magazine announces its sexiest man alive
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020Michael B. Jordan is People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," he told Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:45Published
Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama memoir: What he really thought of Putin and other leadersThe former US president's record-selling memoir contains some candid portraits of world leaders.
BBC News
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the..
WorldNews
Barack Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 887,000 copies on first day"A Promised Land," the first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, sold 887,000 copies on its first day of release.
USATODAY.com
Obama book on track to be the best-selling presidential memoir in modern historyFormer United States President Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources