Regina King's One Night In Miami is an early Oscar standout and now we have the first trailer
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Regina King’s engaging, resonant historical biopic, One Night in Miami, is one of the early standouts of the Oscar race this year. It debuted at the Venice Film Festival, then played TIFF, kicking off a traditional Oscar campaign in a very non-traditional year (it will premiere on Christmas day in w...
Plot synopsis: In Fraserburgh, young men dream of escapism through late-night drag races. Finnie used to be one, but now he works at the fish factory and it's his son's turn to race. Until one night he..
One Night in Miami Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What happens when Muhammad Ali (aka Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke find themselves in the same room. Based on the stage play by..