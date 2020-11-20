Global  
 

Regina King's One Night In Miami is an early Oscar standout and now we have the first trailer

Lainey Gossip Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Regina King’s engaging, resonant historical biopic, One Night in Miami, is one of the early standouts of the Oscar race this year. It debuted at the Venice Film Festival, then played TIFF, kicking off a traditional Oscar campaign in a very non-traditional year (it will premiere on Christmas day in w...
 One Night In Miami... Teaser Trailer - On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

