Dr. Fauci Says Santa Claus Immune to COVID and Won't Spread it

TMZ.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Santa Claus is coming to town, but don't worry kids ... there's no coronavirus in his sack of goodies -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the jolly guy is immune to COVID!!!! The good doc is coming through with a dash of good news ahead of Christmas, telling…
