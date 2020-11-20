Dr. Fauci Says Santa Claus Immune to COVID and Won't Spread it
Santa Claus is coming to town, but don't worry kids ... there's no coronavirus in his sack of goodies -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the jolly guy is immune to COVID!!!! The good doc is coming through with a dash of good news ahead of Christmas, telling…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci says Santa Claus has 'innate immunity', won't be spreading COVID-19 to anyone this ChristmasDr. Anthony Fauci is telling kids not to worry about Santa Claus spreading COVID-19 on Christmas. Santa has been taking extra precautions this year.
USATODAY.com
Fauci underscores vaccine safety amid virus surgeThe nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that "he wants to settle" concerns about a coronavirus vaccine as he returns to the..
USATODAY.com
Dr. Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine will be safe despite the speed of the processDr. Fauci says the speed of the COVID-19 vaccine process did not compromise its safety or scientific integrity.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Two small banks failed in October. They won't be the last if COVID leaves some businesses struggling to pay loans.Two banks failed in October and experts expect more to follow as Covid-related loan problems mount.
USATODAY.com
Experts fear feds aren't ready to get vaccines to nursing homesMore than 67,000 people in long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19. With a vaccine on the way, is the government ready to roll?
CBS News
Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53Published
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
Dancing round the bins in WolverhamptonWolverhampton's dancing binmen are hoping to bring the cheer at Christmas
BBC News
Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
'The Christmas House' Stars Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett On Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Storyline | THR Interviews
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:17Published