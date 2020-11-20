Global  
 

'Wipeout' Contestant Dies in Hospital After Completing Obstacle Course

TMZ.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A "Wipeout" contestant is dead after being hospitalized following a go at the obstacle course ... TMZ has learned. Production sources tell TMZ ... a male contestant needed medical attention Wednesday after completing the course, and he was tended…
