'Wipeout' Contestant Dies in Hospital After Completing Obstacle Course
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A "Wipeout" contestant is dead after being hospitalized following a go at the obstacle course ... TMZ has learned. Production sources tell TMZ ... a male contestant needed medical attention Wednesday after completing the course, and he was tended…
