You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago Michigan Senate Leader confronted by activists while traveling to meet President Trump



Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was confronted by activists at the airport while reportedly on his way to meet with President Trump. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:46 Published 1 hour ago Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022



Lara Trump is President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. The New York Times reports that she is considering a Senate run in 2022. The Times claims that Lara, who is married to Trump's second eldest.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago