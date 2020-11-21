UFC's Valentina Shevchenko Says 3rd Fight W/ Rival Amanda Nunes Is Definitely Happening
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Amanda Nunes is the ONLY woman to beat Valentina Shevchenko in the last 10 years ... and now the UFC flyweight champ tells TMZ Sports a 3rd fight with the Lioness is 100% goin' down!! We talked to the 32-year-old Shevchenko -- who's defending her…
Amanda Nunes Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter (born 1988)
Valentina Shevchenko (fighter) Kyrgyz-Peruvian MMA fighter and muay thai fighter
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
